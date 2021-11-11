Final Day For The Blue Healers Lafayette Auction!

As you guys all know, this is Coach K’s (don’t say the word) season and tickets therefore are at an all-time premium and are not easy to get.

Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back!

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN is talking about it.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron in this historic season and to see the incredibly high standards Duke Basketball has set for decades. And it may even be tax deductible (whatever you do, don’t take our word on on that because we honestly don’t know. Ask a tax professional).

Today is the last day for the Lafayette auction. Make sure to get your bids in.

All auctions end at 11:00 pm on the final day.