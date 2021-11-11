ACC Roundup - Wake Forest, FSU Roll

In Wednesday night’s ACC Action, Wake Forest beat William & Mary 77-59 while Florida State took out Penn 105-70.

If the Wake score looks semi-close, forget it: the Deacs were up 46-18 at the half. Steve Forbes has nine new players so there’s a lot of work to do but it appears to be well under way.

Wake Forest forced 21 turnovers and had 14 steals. Tariq Ingraham, who missed all of last year, is back but only got four minutes in this one. Carter Whitt looks much better than the high schooler who showed up in the second semester last year as a critical component.

Basically, Wake Forest looks like an ACC team again.

FSU has had no trouble there.

Penn, now coached by former BC coach Steve Donahue, hung around for about 15 minutes before Florida State started to pull away. The formula is no secret: keep rotating talented athletes in and run and press other teams into the ground. FSU was up 12 at the half and then just kept pouring it on, ultimately winning by 35. Sixteen guys got in, including Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher, who played 17 minutes and scoring nine points while grabbing four boards.

Potentially bad news for NC State as Manny Bates’s shoulder woes may have ended his season after just one minute of action. That would be just brutal if so.

No more games until Friday when ten ACC teams are in action.