We Recap Duke’s Win over Kentucky On The DBR Podcast!

The DBR Podcast crew is just as pumped as all of you about the Duke win over the Kentucky Wildcats, so they’re here to recap the big dub on Episode 356! We revive our recap format that includes a headline to describe the game. We then get into the good and the bad that we saw last night at the Garden, from Keel Mode and Paolo Banchero to Theo John and Wendell Moore’s efforts. We also discuss some of the things that need to be improved, like shooting from the perimeter.

After the break, Duke has 2 more games coming up against the Army Black Knights and Campbell Fighting Camels in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium. We preview the two opponents and discuss what Duke has to do to win both games in the span of 27 hours.

If you’re not subscribing to the DBR Podcast, you can! Follow wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t forget to rate and review! Also, we love hearing from listeners on what they thought of certain parts of the show. Drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.