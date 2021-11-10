YouTube Gold: Duke-Kentucky Highlights

What else could tonight’s Gold be but highlights from Duke-Kentucky in Madison Square Garden?

For an opening night game it was pretty great and fairly high level.

Duke had some really great highlights in this one from Trevor Keels breaking down the defense multiple times to Mark Williams throwing three shots back. There was lots of fun stuff from Paolo Banchero too as he begins to unpack his vast skill set.

In some ways though the most fun part was watching Wendell Moore bring out his big-boy game. A junior now, Moore is not messing around - which you’ll see on his massive dunk. This is an entirely different player than we’ve seen at Duke.

What you won’t see much of on this video, from Duke anyway, is three point shooting: Kentucky hit seven to just one for the Blue Devils, outscoring Duke 21-3 from behind the line.

However, Duke killed from the line, getting 23 attempts to Kentucky’s seven. BBN is complaining about that online but you’re always going to get to the line more if you are aggressive inside.

On the other hand, Duke hit just 16-23 for 69.6 percent meaning that threes and free throws were essentially a wash between the two. If Duke starts hitting threes at a Duke-like pace and can capitalize from the line, there are going to be a lot more highlights to celebrate.