YouTube Gold: This One Is Going To Be Painful

It was more painful before 1980. We’ve made up for it several times since.

By JD King
We can't really do a series on ACC Buzzer beaters without mentioning the infamous 1974 UNC comeback against Duke - you know the one. The eight points in 17 seconds game.

Dean Smith got a lot of credit for this one although we can’t see how he made Pete Kramer miss his free throws near the end. If he’d hit his first Duke would’ve won.

That Dean was a diabolical genius apparently, maybe even part Jedi.

Anyway, full credit to the Heels, it was a brilliant comeback and Duke couldn’t hold on, losing in overtime after Walter Davis’s epic shot at the buzzer.

That was the year Neil McGeachy was Duke’s interim coach. After the season Bill Foster was hired and began to turn Duke around. Other than two tough years early in Mike Krzyzewski’s career and the wheels coming off in 1995, Duke has been wildly successful ever since. So take this one with some perspective and be glad our blue isn’t that washed out.

