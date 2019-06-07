Duke Basketball Schedule Intel: Central Arkansas Coming to Cameron

Central Arkansas is one of those sort of unknown teams that loves to play powerful programs.

This season alone, they’re going to Baylor, Georgetown, Utah, Wichita State, Marquette and Pepperdine - and on November 12th, they’re coming to Cameron.

Why? Coach Russ Pennell:

“One of the things we try to do, knowing we have to play these guarantee games is, we try to play in places our guys are going to remember. And I think we’ve done that over the course of the five years I’ve been here. And now this is probably the top of the mountain.

”Many would think that’s a foolish thing to do, but I think the experience of playing in Cameron Indoor against one of the storied programs in college basketball is something our players will be able to hold onto the rest of their lives, regardless of the outcome.’