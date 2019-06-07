 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke Basketball Schedule Intel: Central Arkansas Coming to Cameron

And the Bears aren't scared to play powerful teams

By JD King

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Central Arkansas at Indiana
Dec 19, 2018; Bloomington, IN, USA; Central Arkansas Bears head coach Russ Pennell coaches guard Matthew Mondesir (20) on the sideline in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Central Arkansas is one of those sort of unknown teams that loves to play powerful programs.

This season alone, they’re going to Baylor, Georgetown, Utah, Wichita State, Marquette and Pepperdine - and on November 12th, they’re coming to Cameron.

Why? Coach Russ Pennell:

“One of the things we try to do, knowing we have to play these guarantee games is, we try to play in places our guys are going to remember. And I think we’ve done that over the course of the five years I’ve been here. And now this is probably the top of the mountain.

”Many would think that’s a foolish thing to do, but I think the experience of playing in Cameron Indoor against one of the storied programs in college basketball is something our players will be able to hold onto the rest of their lives, regardless of the outcome.’

If you're going to shop Amazon please start here and help DBR
DBR Auctions|Blue Healer Auctions| Drop us a line

More From Duke Basketball Report