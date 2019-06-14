Duke Recruiting: Jalen Johnson Update

There’s not a whole lot here but this is Duke target Jalen Johnson, who grew up a Kentucky fan, saying he has no idea why everyone thinks he’s focused on Duke.

His final four are Duke, Kentucky, home state Wisconsin and Arizona.

Realistically, with Thursday’s revelations that the NCAA is about to hit several programs with Notices of Allegations it’s hard to see him keeping Arizona on the list. Who know what’s going to happen?

It could be anything from severe probation to coach Sean Miller getting suspended for a year (or more) or fired or some combination of the above.

Just a lot of uncertainty for anyone to deal with.