Duke Recruiting: “The Broadway Of Basketball” Moves In Late

Working for a 5-star forward

By JD King

North Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Unless we’re forgetting someone, the last time Duke recruited a kid out of Alabama it was Antonio Lang, who had a very nice career with the Blue Devils, winning two rings and missing a third by his fingertips as Scotty Thurman hit a crucial three for Arkansas in 1994.

Could they make a successful late move for 6-9 Trendon Watford?

Watford seems to think so. When asked if he’d be interested he said “yes for sure.”

His coach, Bucky McMillan, came up with the great tag line on the headline of this story: “Duke, they can kind of do that. Duke is like Alabama football. You get an offer from Duke -- whether it’s early or whether it’s late -- that means a lot. … It’s the Broadway of basketball.”

Man what a great line that is. With all due respect to coach McMillan, we’re going to hang on to that.

