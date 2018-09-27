 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big Game, Big Opportunity for Duke Football This Saturday

The Blue Devils have a chance to stake a major claim against Virginia Tech

By JD King

North Carolina Central v Duke
DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 22: Safety Lummie Young IV #23 of the Duke Blue Devils makes a tackle against running back Tyquan Watson #24 of the North Carolina Central Eagles during the football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images

How big is Duke’s weekend tussle with Virginia Tech for the Blue Devils? Pretty big, says Steve Wiseman.

If Duke wins, the Blue Devils will move up in the polls and gain a lot of national respect. It’ll also be in pretty good shape for a run at the Coastal Division championship.

To be clear, that’s a long way away yet but a win would be very helpful.

And while Daniel Jones’ status isn’t yet clear, Duke’s quarterback is recovering rapidly from his injury. If he can’t play this week, next week is Duke’s bye week and he’ll get extra time to be ready for Georgia Tech.

