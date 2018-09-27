Big Game, Big Opportunity for Duke Football This Saturday

How big is Duke’s weekend tussle with Virginia Tech for the Blue Devils? Pretty big, says Steve Wiseman.

If Duke wins, the Blue Devils will move up in the polls and gain a lot of national respect. It’ll also be in pretty good shape for a run at the Coastal Division championship.

To be clear, that’s a long way away yet but a win would be very helpful.

And while Daniel Jones’ status isn’t yet clear, Duke’s quarterback is recovering rapidly from his injury. If he can’t play this week, next week is Duke’s bye week and he’ll get extra time to be ready for Georgia Tech.