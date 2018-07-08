Grayson Allen In Another Scuffle

Another day another scuffle for Grayson Allen in NBA summer league play.

This time, Wade Baldwin popped him in the face on a fast break and was ejected.

In the clip we see here, Baldwin clearly is the aggressor, but in fairness, there is no context. We can’t see what led up to this and typically there is some back and forth in these situations.

What’s clear already though is that guys are going to go after Allen and that he’s not going to back down which is going to be an interesting dynamic.

It’ll be interesting to see how this works out during his rookie season. As we said yesterday, he’s going to have to earn his spot just like everyone else. It may well be that he has to deal with a lot more of this sort of thing before he does.