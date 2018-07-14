Quinn Cook Looks Increasingly Special

We’ve been big fans of Quinn Cook’s ascent in the NBA and more importantly of the character and professionalism he’s shown as he worked his way to the Golden State Warriors.

After reading this, we think it’s possible that, at least when it comes to being a team player, Cook is the most admirable guy in the league.

Check out what he says about being on the Warriors:

“I wanted to just be a part of the team. Didn’t matter for how much money -- I didn’t care. I wanted to be part of the team. They gave me a tremendous opportunity ... I didn’t care. For them to give me a guaranteed contract...I know the situation on the team. You have these guys who make a lot of money, so whatever I need to do to just be part of the team, I want to do. It was an easy decision for me.”

The guy just gets more and more impressive.