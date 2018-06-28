 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeCourcy Responds To The Carters

An interesting take here.

By JD King

Mike DeCourcy saw what Wendell Carter’s parents said about his time at Duke and poked some holes in some of their argument, first about being misled and second about how Marvin Bagley’s addition to the Duke roster affected Wendell’s performance.

One thing he might have added: Carter would have been even better if he could have reined in his fouls more than he ultimately did. That cost him minutes, which cost him shots and rebounds.

We’ve had our ups and downs with DeCourcy over the years but he’s a smart writer who can build a case much better than we can, so we really recommend reading this.

