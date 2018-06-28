DeCourcy Responds To The Carters

Mike DeCourcy saw what Wendell Carter’s parents said about his time at Duke and poked some holes in some of their argument, first about being misled and second about how Marvin Bagley’s addition to the Duke roster affected Wendell’s performance.

One thing he might have added: Carter would have been even better if he could have reined in his fouls more than he ultimately did. That cost him minutes, which cost him shots and rebounds.

We’ve had our ups and downs with DeCourcy over the years but he’s a smart writer who can build a case much better than we can, so we really recommend reading this.