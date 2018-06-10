After Winning NBA Ring, Cook Still Winning Respect

Here’s a nice piece on Quinn Cook who just won a NBA title with the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State has crazy talent - Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green are the core - and bring guys like Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Nick Young off the bench.

Some of these guys have had really interesting journeys, not least of all Curry, Green and Livingston.

Curry was basically passed over out of high school by everyone except for Davidson. Green was doubted by everyone out of college and fell to the second round. And after his devastating 2007 injury, doctors seriously considered amputating Livingston’s leg.

What struck us though is how much all of his teammates seem to respect Cook’s journey (and coach Steve Kerr as well). He’s show immense character and grit to get to where he is and everyone, even the folks in Cleveland who cut Cook, seem genuinely happy for him.

That’s a pretty cool twist to his story.