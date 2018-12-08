ACC Roundup - A Day Of Good Matchups For The Conference

Saturday has some really fun games for ACC teams. Check it out:

Pitt has the Backyard Brawl with West Virginny, Louisville heads up the road to play IU, Georgetown visits Syracuse to wake up the Big East ghosts, Clemson tangles with Mississippi State, BC goes to Texas to take on a recently solid A&M program, Florida State throws down with Danny Hurley’s UConn and Notre Dame jets out to UCLA in a game that inevitably will bring up the 1974 classic which saw the Irish break UCLA’s 88 game winning streak.

For Pitt, it’s a chance to build on its surprising start and the Mountaineers may be more vulnerable than most years.

Louisville has a chance to take Indiana. First, the Cardinals are playing well but the Hoosiers have been dealing with tons of injuries and are therefore vulnerable to, well, most teams.

Georgetown and Syracuse may not be what it used to be but the fans know what it can be and will push both teams to play hard and well. It’ll be fun to see what Georgetown’s Max McClung, the high flying little guard, can do against Syracuse’s vaunted 2-3 zone.

Clemson probably expected to be the favorite against Mississippi State but won’t be so they can play the no respect card.

Danny Hurley has injected his fiery nature into his team’s DNA very quickly. FSU is the better team right now but the Huskies are growing and gaining confidence all the time. Don’t be surprised if they win, not least of all because the Seminoles are never at home on the road.

In 1974, UCLA’s dynasty seemed permanent and unshakeable. Eighty-eight straight wins! It’s impossible to imagine and beating them seemed impossible. So when Notre Dame did it, the world was amazed.

Ever since that matchup has had a glow even when it’s not deserved. So don’t be surprised if it turns out to be a really good game because UCLA has never forgotten and, of course, neither has Notre Dame.

SATURDAY'S ACC ACTION TEAMS TIMES VIDEO Pitt @ West Virginia 12:00 ESPN2 Louisville @ Indiana 2:30 Fox Georgetown @ Syracuse 3:30 ESPN Clemson @ Mississippi State 4:00 ESPN2 Yale @ Duke 5:30 ESPN Boston College # Texas A&M 6:00 SECN Florida State @ UConn 6:30 ESPN2 Notre Dame @ UCLA 10:30 ESPN2