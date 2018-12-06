 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Free Press On Why Carey Picked Duke Over Michigan State

In a letter: K

By JD King
Michigan State v Duke
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: (L-R) Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans congratulates head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils after Duke won 71-61 during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke fans are understandably elated to have won the recruiting battle for Vernon Carey. He’s a skilled and burly big man who will help Duke a lot.

For Michigan State and Tom Izzo though, it’s a case of finishing second to Duke again. Duke has consistently beaten Michigan State on the floor and has won consistently in recruiting battles as well.

The Detroit Free Press picked up this idea and sort of added to Stephen A. Smith’s recent suggestion that Coach K has an unfair advantage because of his role with the Olympic team.

It doesn't go as far as Smith did but it still suggests that he, well, has an advantage.

What neither party acknowledges is that it wasn’t taken on as an advantage but rather as a patriotic obligation and one with significant professional risks.

At any rate, we do feel somewhat bad for Tom Izzo, who we’ve always held in high esteem. He’s just up against a very tough opponent. There’s no shame in coming in second to the best at what he does and certainly there is honor and valor in never giving up.

