Coaches Poll - Virginia Moves To #1

As we’ve said a number of times, we pay more attention to the coaches poll than the AP and the coaches split with AP and kept Duke at #2 and put Virginia at #1. Beats #16 - oh wait, maybe not.
Bada-bing!
Tennessee, which is having a great season, is at #3 in both, which must be frustrating Vols fans who are passionate fans but who haven’t spent a lot of time in the Top Ten.
Of course, what Tennessee fans may not have figured out yet is that while it’s fun, being #1 in December is about as meaningless as possible.
What is true is this: Some separation has emerged. Any of the top eight teams - Virginia, Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, Kansas, Nevada, Michigan State, Gonzaga - could reach the Final Four and all have pulled away from the field a bit.
If you're going to shop Amazon please start here and help DBR
Check out our October '17 t-shirt! || Drop us a line