ACC Roundup - Kentucky Tops Heels & Three Injured Players Working Their Way Back

Kentucky’s win over UNC left Roy Williams frustrated and irritated. He complimented Kentucky, saying they were better prepared and certainly the Wildcats did a better job inside, hammering the Tar Heels on the boards.

It’s sort of an Ol’ Roy tradition to have a bit of a meltdown in the press conference after a loss and he did in this one too about playing time for Nassir Little, telling the reporters that “I don’t care what the hell anybody thinks. Think about this: If I’m holding the guy back, why am I playing Coby?”

It wasn’t quite as good as “I don’t give a shit about North Carolina right now, but he’s mellowed a bit lately.

He also complained about his big men and that was fair.

Reid Travis had 20 points and seven rebounds. Forward PJ Washington was two assists away from a triple double. Kentucky had a major advantage here.

Guard Ashton Hagans picked the Heels blind with eight steals and also had three blocks.

Not that you can compare opponents but UNC got 13 points and seven rebounds from its bench and in NC State’s game against SC Upstate, it got 62 points and 16 boards from its.

SC Upstate is a useless measuring stick of course and State’s SOS is laughable. It’s confidence, however, is not.

The Pack shot 53.7% overall and forced 21 turnovers. Post play remains a question heading into ACC play but we’ll see soon enough.

The ACC split the interconference rivalry games with Clemson beating South Carolina and Georgia Tech losing to Georgia.

Marcquise Reed is back for the Tigers and scored 20. It wasn’t an easy win as the Gamecocks cut a 16 point lead to five before Clemson firmed up in the closing minutes winning 78-68, and keep in mind that South Carolina is missing three starters.

Still, it’s a good win for the Tigers.

After surprising Arkansas last time out, Georgia Tech fell to Tom Crean in his first outing in the big rivalry game 70-59. Josh Pastner identified his team’s big weakness - offense - early on and it was here too. Tech shot just 32.3% overall and hit just 3-16 from three point range. It was pretty weak.

Jose Alvarado is an admirably tough point guard but he fired up 20 shots and hit just three. Presumably he shot that much out of necessity but clearly he could use some help.

Georgia is a much bigger and more experience team and it showed here.

Virginia’s big news was the return of little Kihei Clark, the 5-9 guard Tony Bennett has fallen in love with. Clark had surgery recently for a hairline fracture in his wrist. He came off the bench for 27 minutes and is pretty clearly heading back to the starting lineup soon.

Kyle Guy had seven rebounds, which is pretty good for a guard but most of the stats here are irrelevant because, well, it’s William & Mary.

That’s true for the rest of the day’s games other than Wake at Tennessee and St. Louis at Florida State.

Wake played well in the opening minutes but as soon as a deadline showed up (i.e., halftime approached, the Deacs lost focus and the game got away. It’s become a pattern for Danny Manning’s Deacs (not just this year either) and it is fatal. They can still overcome it but it’s a real problem.

Rick Barnes’s teams are always smart and physical and he has a preference for inside play so 3-13 from three point range doesn’t much matter. And it’s not like Wake was better at 5-23.

Thing is, they did compete early. Why can’t they sustain it? This is not a new thing this fall.

St. Louis is a competent AAC team so this win for Florida State counts.

FSU hit 55% from three point range, a number that either Wake or Tennessee would have loved, and Billikens coach Travis Ford called them a Final Four team.

Of course, to do that, Leonard Hamilton can’t concede close games as he controversially did against Michigan in last year’s tournament.

The other games are fluff other than BC coming back to beat Dave Leitao’s DePaul.

Leitao left the ACC with few friends so it’s nice to see his team get dumped.

Nik Popovic has been pretty productive lately and had 19 here but just three rebounds. Wynston Tabbs had 15. Steffon Mitchell, who missed time with an injury, is back and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench.