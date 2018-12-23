Could Duke Go Undefeated In The ACC?

This kind of article comes up whenever there’s a good team and we posed a similar question about Furman and Buffalo.

It’s probably more likely in another conference and it’s not just that the ACC is really good.

It’s that the ACC has always ganged up on whoever’s best. So if it turns out to be Duke, everyone will want to beat the crap out of Duke and there are no nights off.

Playing UNC and Virginia twice each doesn’t make it any easier but it doesn’t matter. Whichever ACC team is the hunted favorite has to be up for every single game. It’s nearly impossible to do.