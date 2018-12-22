ACC Roundup - A Big Saturday Ahead

A very busy Saturday around the conference as 10 teams are in action. Let’s put those in two piles: the ones that are more or less a waste of time and the ones that are worth talking about.

On the junky side, SC Upstate at NC regular State, W&M at Virginia, Arkansas State at Syracuse, Florida Atlantic at Miami and Boston College at DePaul.

On the other side of the ledger we have Wake Forest at Tennessee, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Clemson at South Carolina, St. Louis at Florida State and UNC vs Kentucky.

That’s the likely highlight.

UNC, mostly thanks to Dean Smith consistently outsmarting Kentucky coaches, has a healthy lead in the rivalry. Kentucky’s had a strange year, starting with the massive loss to Duke in the season opener.

Earlier this week guard Quade Green announced his intention to transfer. Kentucky fans have begun to question John Calipari for the first time, albeit tentatively.

As for UNC, until its solid win over Gonzaga, the Tar Heels had plenty of questions and questioners, among them Roy Williams, who was publicly very negative about his own team.

Nassir Little was expected to be a star; he’s been coming off the bench. Luke Maye’s production is down.

The teams meet in Chicago. The winner gets momentum; the loser gets renewed scrutiny.

Wake Forest goes to Tennessee and as much as we’d like to see an ACC win, it seems highly unlikely. Tennessee is just too mentally tough for the young Deacons to overcome.

St. Louis is most likely going to lose at Florida State but it has the potential to be at least interesting.

Two rivalry games should be interesting: Clemson at South Carolina and Georgia Tech at Georgia.

Both are unpredictable because of the intensity of the rivalries. And Clemson-South Carolina is even more so because of injuries but good news for the Tigers as Marquise Reed is nearly back.

Both Georgia and Georgia Tech are 6-4 and it’s Tom Crean’s first season at Georgia. Who knows? That’s tough to call.

State has exceeded expectations so far but has played a chronically weak schedule overall. There’s not much to be gained from playing SC Upstate competitively but Kevin Keatts could work out some issues. But that’s not much for fans to engage with.

Virginia will crush William and Mary. Next!

Miami has struggled to the point where anyone could cause problems and anxiety. A sure win? Should be but don’t bet on it.

BC gets DePaul and former Virginia coach Dave Leitao.

It’s been an interesting season for Leitao. First, DePaul came up in the Adidas trial. Then Leitao, ever the charmer, took some criticism for allegedly saying something to an opposing player when he was near the DePaul bench. And now, guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is out with an injury.