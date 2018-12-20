Duke Wins An Amazing Game Over Texas Tech 69-58

Texas Tech came into Thursday’s game against Duke with a reputation as one of the nation’s top defensive teams.

They proved it was a reputation built on merit, forcing Duke into its worst offensive outing of the season.

But Duke also showed that its defensive reputation is no illusion. Duke’s 69-58 win is the kind of win that a young but talented team can build on. Foul trouble, poor shooting, a come-from-behind, grind-it out win against a team that went deep in last year’s NCAA Tournament and seems quite able to do it again.

If you love defense, then you loved this game. The glass half-full side shows 21 combined steals, 10 combined blocks and a boatload of drawn charges. The glass half-empty side shows 43 turnovers, a boatload of charges committted and 8-for-36 shooting from beyond the arc.

Clank, clank.

It took Duke a little more than three minutes to jump to an 8-0 and the Red Raiders about three more to shake off that Zion Williamson alley-oop and tie the game at 10. Texas Tech used a 16-4 run to take a 16-12 lead, which they extended to 24-17, with 8:19 left in the first half. Duke’s explosive offense scored nine points over a span of almost 10 minutes, turnovers, missed short jumpers, even more missed long jumpers.

But Duke never let Texas Tech get away, never lost contact. Every time they got close, Tre Jones picked someone’s pocket. He ended with six steals but it seemed like 16.

Duke held Texas Tech to five points over the final seven minutes of the first half, pulling within a point, 29-28, with 2:27 left.

The two teams exchanged defensive dominance after that, Duke missing five field goals and two fouls during that span, still trailing 29-28 at intermission.

It looked like that offensive lapse would cost Duke. Texas Tech regained its offensive mojo earlier in the second half than the Blue Devils and methodically rebuilt their lead, 34-28, then 42-34, outscoring Duke 13-6 over the first 5:38 of the half.

Gut check time.

And Duke found what they were looking for.

Zion Williamson’s relentless work on the offensive boards, a Jack White bomb that tied the game at 45 and most of all Tre Jones, one big play after another, looking for all the world like the baby-faced assassin Duke had a few years ago, the guy with whom Tre Jones shares DNA. You remember.

The Red Raiders did not fly all the way from Lubbock to the Garden to go away easy and I sure could find a place on my team for Jarrett Culver, who looked all Duke’s lottery picks in the eye and never blinked, never backed down.

Culver had a 3 and a dunk to put Tech up 53-49. But Duke had another gear, one that Tech did not have. The Blue Devils finished the game on a 20-5 run, holding the Red Raiders scoreless for three huge minutes, a Jack White block the highlight.

Cam Reddish gave Duke some breathing room with his only three-pointer of the night and the Blue Devils salted it away from the line, not always a given with this team.

Duke rode six players to 182 of the 200 minutes and all six made major contributions, as did Marques Bolden and Alex O’Connell in limited minutes. But Jones, with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals and super-sub Jack White, with eight points, five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists deserve special mention, along with Williamson’s 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Krzyzewski left no doubt as to his player of the game.

“Tre was the key to the game. He just turned it around for us with his six steals.”

Jack White also came in for special praise, “big plays, especially the three from the corner when we just couldn’t hit a shot.”

“A great, great game,” Krzyzewski summed up. “A great night for college basketball.”

NOTES

The win ran Duke’s record at Madison Square Garden to 35-18. Duke has more wins at the Garden than any facility located outside North Carolina.

Freshmen phenoms Barrett, Williamson and Reddish combined for 17 turnovers.

They were not all charges. It just seemed that way.

On the other hand, Tre Jones only had one turnover. After a dozen games, Jones has 67 assists, against 13 turnovers, a turnover-to-assist ration on the good side of five-to-one.

Javin DeLaurier continued to maximize his rare shooting opportunities, making both of his field-goal attempts. He’s 25-for-29 on the season and hasn’t missed more than one shot in any game. He’s 13-for-13 over his last four games.