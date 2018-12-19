Things Are Getting Interesting In The Volunteer State

Memphis is usually a bit out of our range of interests, and Tennessee basketball is way off the radar.

Yet it’s impossible to ignore what’s happening there between Memphis and the Vols.

If you missed it, new Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has been going after Tennessee coach Rick Barnes since this weekend’s game between the two led to conflict.

We won’t repeat the specifics other than to partially quote Hardaway as he finished his press conference Tuesday: “Rick Barnes, get the f–k out of here.”

This all reminds us of Steve Spurrier, who first rose to prominence at Duke. Along the way, he showed an absolute genius for irritating opposing fan bases, who then piled into stadiums in the ACC and later the SEC for the chance to see him lose.

At places like UNC, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and others, people loved to hate Spurrier.

What Hardaway is doing is not exactly the same thing, but it will have the same effect. There are two more games scheduled in the series and it’s not clear if it will continue after that. So for those two, it’s going to be must-watch TV.