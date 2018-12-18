ACC Roundup - Georgia Tech Upset, Rex Pflueger’s Career Is Done

In Monday’s ACC action, Florida State beat Southeast Missouri State 85-68, Wake Forest topped Davidson 67-63 and Gardner-Webb surprised Georgia Tech 79-69.

Georgia Tech somehow allowed Gardner-Webb to shoot 52.5% on their homecourt.

And it’s not like it was a tight game and the Bulldogs got it at the end. Gardner-Webb pulled away in the first half - they hit four points in the last four seconds to take a 13 point lead to the half.

It didn't get any better after the break. The sad thing is, defense is the one thing this Georgia Tech team is supposed to be good at.

The Yellow Jackets did at least get a good offensive game out of Texas transfer James Banks who finished with 22 on 10-14 but even he said his defense stunk: “I’ve got to be better. We cleaned some stuff up in the second half, but I’ve got to be able to make those decisions on the fly in the first half.” he said. “I came out a little lackadaisically defensively in the first half, and that really hurt us in the whole game.”

Bad timing: Georgia Tech has an SEC swing coming up with a trip to Arkansas Wednesday followed by a game at home against hated Georgia.

Duke fans may remember that when Steve Alford coached Southeast Missouri State he helped them have a great first half against Duke in the 1999 NCAA tournament.

We haven’t heard much from the Redhawks since but they again had another really good first half, playing FSU to a standstill in Tallahassee.

SEMO went up 47-42 before #11 Florida State woke up and pulled away for good.

Trent Forrest finished with 23 on 8-12 shooting which is good for anyone but really good for someone who also is running the team.

Good news for FSU: Phil Cofer, who has been out with a foot injury, is back. The senior played five minutes as coach Leonard Hamilton plans to bring him along slowly.

Wake Forest had a poor start to the season but the Deacs are showing signs of life: after a solid outing against Charlotte last time, Wake Forest beat Davidson 67-63. Danny Manning praised his team’s defense for a change, saying that “I thought defensively we were active. And I thought we did some pretty good things being active and flying around and making multiple efforts.”

So progress.

Brandon Childress and Jaylen Hoard had 16 each to pace the Demon Deacons.

Not that it was a perfect night. Wake only grabbed five offensive boards and shot just 12-20 from the line for 60%. But it is encouraging.

What’s not encouraging?

Notre Dame’s injury report: Rex Pflueger, who is a critical experienced player, is out for the year with an ACL injury.

On Tuesday, Notre Dame takes on Binghamton in the post-Pflueger world, Clemson plays Charleston Southern and most interestingly, Syracuse warily welcomes Buffalo to the Carrier Dome for what could be a very tough game. That one is worth keeping an eye on. It’ll follow the Duke game on ESPN2.