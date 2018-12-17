ACC Solid In New Poll

The ACC is well represented in the latest polls. We pay more attention to the Coaches Poll since it’s compiled by experts as opposed to the AP which is media members. They can also be experts and highly insightful but we’ll stick with the coaches who are, naturally, closer observers.

Duke is up to #2, Virginia #3 and UNC has moved up to #10 after the very impressive win over Gonzaga.

Florida State and FSU check in at #12 and #13 respectively.

NC State got 13 votes and Louisville had six.

Former Duke assistant Steve Wojciechowski has Marquette at #23 which brings up something interesting: #15 Buffalo plays at Syracuse on Tuesday and takes on Marquette Friday. Conference rivalries should never be discounted but the other day we mentioned the chance that Nevada and Furman could pull off undefeated regular seasons. Neither is likely - Nevada had to come from behind to beat South Dakota State Saturday and Furman plays at LSU Friday.

Both teams can certainly run the table in their conference. We should have mentioned that Buffalo can too.

The other undefeated teams are likely to lose sooner or at least in conference play because their conferences are tougher. Kansas and Texas Tech are both from the Big 12 and obviously something has to give there. Michigan was nearly upset already by Northwestern.

The only other team still undefeated is Houston out of the AAC. The Cougars have done well so far, beating BYU, Oregon, Oklahoma State, LSU and St. Louis. Still, the ACC features Cincinnati, Temple, UConn, SMU, Memphis and Wichita State.