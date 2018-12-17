ACC Roundup - BC Wins While Missing Two Starters

Only one ACC game Sunday as Boston College beat Farfield 77-67.

Wake up the ghosts! Chris Herren Jr. had 22 points. He’s not expected to be anywhere near the player his dad was but given his dad’s history and struggles, he’s probably glad his son is just healthy and playing.

Ky Bowman shot just 4-17 so it was a good night for Herren to go off.

It was also good because Jordan Chatman is out with an ankle injury and forward Steffon Mitchell has a leg injury as well.

Not surprisingly, BC got nothing from the bench. Well it got two rebounds and one assist but that’s it. Depth may be an issue for BC all season.

Syracuse’s loss to Old Dominion, historically a very minor player in the college basketball world, has not gone over well.

Well at least not in Syracuse. A couple of hours to the south the Buffalo Bulls are preparing for a Tuesday visit to Syracuse and the Bulls will almost certainly be favored.

Syracuse has for years scheduled smaller nearby schools in the Carrier Dome and is used to winning those games.

ODU reinforced what we already knew about the ‘Cuse’s weaknesses and Buffalo is tough, smart and well coached.

You can be sure they can’t wait to try to stick it to Syracuse. And interestingly, Buffalo just played Southern Illinois and got a good dose of zone to prep for Syracuse.

Three Monday games and FSU-Southeast Missouri State should be an easy win. Georgia Tech should also prevail over Gardner-Webb.

Wake Forest over Davidson?

Well...seems like a tough game for Wake Forest but we’ll have to see how they do.