Cameron’s Almost 80. It’s Time To Rename It

Over at the Duke Chronicle, Mitchell Gladstone has a cool article up on the history of Cameron and what a history it has been.

Opened on January 6th, 1940, Cameron has seen multiple Final Four teams, multiple All-Americans, National Defensive Players of The Year and National Players of The Year. Many of the games greats have played here including dozens of ACC greats, Michigan’s Fab Five, Shaquille O’ Neal, Bernard King and too many others to count.

As Coach K once said, it’s a building with a soul. You’ll appreciate that more after you hit the link.

Cameron has been open since 1940 and is now in its 78th year. Coach K has been here since 1980 and while he inherited a beautiful tradition he has also greatly expanded and improved upon it and has, by far, had the biggest impact of anyone Duke athletics has ever employed.

So we would like to renew our suggestion that Duke should rename the arena Cameron-Krzyzewski Indoor Stadium.

First it just sounds good. That really rolls off the tongue. It has rhythm, partly because the first two words and the second have the same number of syllables and partly because K sounds and the sh sounds just work together.

Cameron’s 80th birthday is not too far away and we say 2020 would be a great time to do this to honor everything Coach K has done for the basketball program and the university at large.