ACC Roundup - Heels Impress, Syracuse Does Not, Notre Dame Has A Potentially Serious Injury

In Saturday’s ACC action, Virginia Tech wacked Washington 73-61, NC State took Penn State 89-78, Pitt clobbered Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-43, Clemson beat Radford 74-66, Louisville popped Kent State 83-70, Notre Dame topped Purdue 88-80 and most impressively UNC handled Gonzaga 103-90.

We weren’t sure what to make of this game. In fact we were so unsure that we favored both teams in our Friday Roundup.

It was a solid win by UNC but not a perfect one. The Tar Heels had 23 turnovers and while the Heels held Rui Hachimura to 5-14, Gonzaga shot 54.7% overall and hit 13-25 from three point range for 52%.

The shooting numbers line up closely with Gonzaga’s win over Duke where the Zags shot 52.3% overall and shot 52.6% from three. Duke out rebounded the Zags 44-36 while UNC did it 42-21.

Cameron Johnson was UNC’s biggest difference. The Pitt transfer shot 8-12 including 6-8 on three pointers and helped UNC to build an early lead that Gonzaga couldn’t overcome.

You have to wonder how this game would have gone if Hachimura had heated up but that didn't happen.

For Gonzaga, losing two in a row is going to hurt their bid for a #1 seed. For UNC, this game leads nicely into Kentucky’s looming visit next weekend.

Jeff Jones left Virginia in a mess and under a cloud. He’s done okay since and ODU’s win at Syracuse is a big deal for the Monarchs.

Both Jones and star BJ Stith are Virginia and ACC refugees so this must have been doubly sweet.

After the game, Jim Boeheim, as usual, was pretty frank, saying that his big men can’t get it done and that it’s becoming a real problem. A still not fully recovered Frank Howard doesn’t help either.

Bonus moment from the press conference: a reporter asked about boxing out and Boeheim told him you don't box out in a zone.

Notre Dame has improved enough to beat Purdue Saturday in the Crossroads Classic but face potentially very bad news: senior Rex Pflueger went down with a knee injury late in the second half. The South Bend paper says it’s potentially season ending.

The Hokies got a bit of pressure in the Boardwalk Classic from Washington where Mike Hopkins is using what he learned from Jim Boeheim. Washington was down by 18 but cut that to seven in the second.

Freshman Nickell Alexander-Walker scored 24 for Virginia Tech and may be emerging as a star. He is not only hitting baskets but baskets when his team needs them and that’s a huge asset.

NC State did what Virginia Tech couldn’t in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and knocked off Penn State in the other half of the Boardwalk Classic.

Braxton Beverly scored 19 to pace the Pack and help his team move to 9-1. It’s not that Penn State played badly but that the Pack surged in the closing minutes to take control of this game.

This was a one point game with 10:55 left. State just was better in the clutch. We’re learning that a Kevin Keatts team doesn't mess around much. That guy gets his teams to play hard and together.

Pitt is now 8-3 meaning the Panthers have matched their win total from last season already. They’re also two points from being 10-1.

In this game, stats are pretty meaningless because Pitt was just far superior. What matters is how well Pitt did everything and if it improved. If it did, this game can help.

One small note: Peace Ilegomah has left the team and will transfer.

Bad news for Clemson: Marcquise Reed is not back and there’s no indication of when he might be.

Good news: the Tigers beat a competent Radford team by eight without him.

It wasn’t an easy game though: Clemson led by just two with 4:41 left. Still, the Tigers pulled together and won. When they get Reed back, they’ll be better for the experience.

Louisville had no trouble with Kent State and the score only looks that close because the Golden Flash ran off six late points. The big point about the Cardinals is that the adjustment to new coach Chris Mack seems to be going well. There are some bumps naturally but all things considered, Louisville is doing well. Coming soon: the annual grudge match with Kentucky.

Only one game Sunday as BC hosts 2-8 Fairfield. Should be an easy win.

