Duke Recruiting: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill Roll Over Kings Mountain

Over the years, Coach K has discussed some of his recruiting philosophy. Duke doesn’t cast a wide net, targeting a relatively small number of players each year. He pays attention to how potential recruits behave around their families, looking for respect and good structure. He likes guys who want to be part of something bigger than themselves. He has frequently recruited players whose parents were athletes (that’s a fairly long list now if anyone wants to compile it) and he likes guys who come from winning basketball cultures.

That could be familial or it could be like Danny Ferry or Kenny Blakeney, who both attended DeMatha High in Hyattsville, Maryland, where they absorbed the winning culture started decades ago by legendary coach Morgan Wooten.

Or sometimes guys just have that certain something and help build a winning culture.

That’s the case for Wendell Moore, who has led Concord’s Cox Mill to two straight high school championships and the Chargers are pursuit of a third.

Here’s an account of their last win, a 77-43 victory over Kings Mountain. Moore played well, scoring 21 in the first half (he didn’t score in the second and didn’t need to).

After the game, Kings Mountain coach Grayson Pierce was withering about his own team: “You said the word ‘team.’ Tonight, I didn’t think we played like one. We played selfish basketball, we played unorganized basketball, we played individual basketball.

“When we played team basketball, we were able to cut into their lead a little bit. But we only did that for a couple of possessions before going back to playing that same selfish brand of basketball.”

Moore’s coach wasn’t totally thrilled with his team either and yanked the starters for a time, but they responded well and ran away with the win.

All that augurs well for Moore’s future at Duke.