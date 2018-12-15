ACC Roundup - A Big Saturday Ahead

ACC basketball cranks back up Saturday with some average games and some really good ones.

Let’s skip to the good stuff. Notre Dame plays Purdue in the Crossroads Classic, NC State takes on a solid Penn State in the Air Force Reserve Basketball....okay, that name is ridiculous. It’s nine words! You can look it up if you want the whole thing. It’s in Atlantic City.

Virginia Tech takes on Washington in the same stupidly named event and in the best or at least most promising game, UNC welcomes Gonzaga to the Dean Dome.

Keep in mind that the ‘Zags are still not fully healthy but may still be favored.

UNC is still working through some issues. Nassir Little is coming off the bench which few people expected and Luke Maye’s production is down. As we thought, replacing Joel Berry is proving to be tough but replacing Theo Pinson is at least as difficult.

Pinson was a willing defender and an outstanding passer. UNC has some solid young talent but it’s asking a lot to have someone take on that role as a freshman.

And the big men aren’t there yet.

Still, UNC is favored.

The Dean Dome is intimidating when it’s new but it’s just a basketball court with 20,000+ semi-interested observers. It will come to life for this game though and for Kentucky as the Mildcats come to town. Kentucky is slipping and BBN is not happy about it. But that too is a big game and Kentucky should be up for it. UNC will be okay by the end of the season but as of now, they’re vulnerable and both Gonzaga and Kentucky could win.

Or lose.

The Crossroads Classic brings together Indiana, Purdue, Butler and Notre Dame in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame is very young and trying to get better while Purdue is a pedestrian 6-4 - but the losses are to Virginia Tech, Florida State, Michigan and Texas. It’ll be a tough game for the Irish.

Washington is looking like a solid team and that won’t be an easy win for Virginia Tech but it’s one the NCAA committee would like to see.

For NC State, it would be nice to win since the school just gave Kevin Keatts a large extension. Penn State has a bad loss to DePaul but otherwise has been pretty solid and could emerge as an NCAA team, so good win, bad loss for State.

Really we could have three tiers here - call the middle tier the Dangerous Tier - because Kent State is a basketball school and is occasionally very good. An 8-1 record is intriguing and a win over Vandy suggests potential.

Louisville has at times played down to the competition this year so don’t be shocked if it happens again.

Radford is no joke either. The Highlanders have beaten the Irish and Texas this season and could certainly beat Clemson, particularly if Marcquise Reed is still out.

Syracuse takes on Old Dominion, coached by former Virginia coach and starJeff Jones and featuring Virginia transfer BJ Stith. It should be a solid win for the Orange but they’ve been erratic so far.

Finally, Pitt takes on UMES. Normally this is not a game we like to see an ACC team play but the Panthers are still rehabbing from the Kevin Stallings era and scheduled accordingly. Pitt will (or should) win of course but you never know. s

SATURDAY'S ACC ACTION TEAMS TIMES VIDEO ODU @ Syracuse 12:00 ACCNE Notre Dame vs. Purdue 1:30 CBS NC State vs. Penn State 2:00 ESPNU UMES @ Pitt 2:00 ACCNE Radford @ Clemson 3:00 ACCNE Kent State @ Louisville 4:00 ACCNE Gonzaga @ UNC 7:00 ESPN2 Virginia Tech vs. Washington 7:00 ESPNU