Javin DeLaurier’s Impact On This Duke Team

A pretty good season. But nothing earth-shattering.

Or was it? This team was Duke’s first to have five players average double figures in points and it was an unusually balanced group, five players averaging between 10.6 and 13.2 points per game.

It was also the first Duke team to beat the top-ranked team in the AP poll, Jerry West and West Virginia a 72-68 victim.

There’s something else, something more relevant to this season. All five starters-Jim Newcome, Paul Schmidt, Bobby Joe Harris, Bucky Allen and Bob Vernon—were seniors. So was top reserve Hayes Clement.

Records don’t go back much before World War II but this was certainly the only Duke team in ACC history to start five seniors. Even the famous 1986 team started junior Tommy Amaker, along with four seniors.

The leading returning scorer for the 1959 season was Jerry Robertson, who scored all of 52 points the previous season. Not surprisingly, Duke started five sophomores in 1959, among them Carroll Youngkin, Howard Hurt and Doug Kistler, all of whom would become stars at Duke.

Harold Bradley was the only coach in modern Duke basketball history to have to replace his entire starting lineup.

Until this year. Duke lost its 2018 starting lineup in a much different way than it lost its 1958 starting lineup but lose it, it did.

Mike Krzyzewski replaced four departed freshman starters with four new freshman starters.

But that 2018 lineup also included senior Grayson Allen.

There’s no Grayson Allen returning to this year’s team.

Where was the experience? Who would provide the leadership?

Duke has a pretty thin senior class this year. Antonio Vrankovic is the only survivor of a class that originally included Brandon Ingram (NBA), Luke Kennard (NBA), Derryck Thornton (transfer) and Chase Jeter (transfer).

Vrankovic is a valuable practice player but played 181 minutes over three seasons and hasn’t seen the floor much more as a senior.

So, Duke was forced to go to its relatively inexperienced junior class for what passes for veterans these days.

Junior Marques Bolden came into the season with a modest 530 career minutes at Duke. Classmate Javin DeLaurier had 504.

Those were the two leaders in career minutes played.

Bolden, like most of the players who have started at Duke in recent years, was a prep All-America, a consensus top-25 recruit.

DeLaurier has had a different path.

He wasn’t a complete unknown at St. Anne’s in the Charlottesville suburb of Shipman. He set numerous school records and was nationally recruited. Recruiting sites had him ranked around 40 nationally.

In other words, he was on no one’s one-and-done list.

There are a number of reasons why the 6-10 DeLaurier did not play much his first two seasons. First and foremost, he was playing behind five interior players currently receiving pro paychecks. He’s also had injury issues. DeLaurier missed much of his freshman season with a leg injury and was bothered by hamstring issues last season. When he did see the court, he brought energy and defense but also a high foul rate and limited offensive skills.

With Cam Reddish and Tre Jones out with injuries, DeLaurier got a lot of playing time in Duke’s trip to Canada this past August. He scored 22 points in three games, adding 17 rebounds and solidifying his role as Duke’s fifth starter.

Reddish and Jones came back from their injuries, while DeLaurier missed a couple of weeks of valuable practice time with a foot injury. Bolden took over as the fifth starter.

Still, Krzyzewski recognized DeLaurier’s importance when he named him a co-captain, along with classmate Jack White.

DeLaurier’s reserve status doesn’t mean he didn’t play. Despite his injury, he’s played double-digit minutes every game this season. He had six rebounds against Gonzaga, five blocks against Hartford, double-figures in points three times.

Through 10 games, DeLaurier is averaging 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting an astonishing 83.3 percent from the field.

DeLaurier recognizes his role as both a veteran communicator and a niche-filling role player.

“My job is to help to create a good environment, on the court and off. When I came in as a freshman, talking wasn’t something I was accustomed to at all. So, I struggled early, especially on defense. So, I know to make the things as easy as I can for the young guys. Once you talk, things start to happen more naturally and you fall in love with it. It becomes easy. They know my voice.”

Duke doesn’t call a lot of plays for DeLaurier. He’s a target-of-opportunity-scorer, transition baskets, stick-backs, playing off double teams.

“I’m not really a guy who posts up anyway. It’s been fun to just make reads and find open space.”

But DeLaurier’s bread and butter is his versatile defense. His ability to protect the rim, while defending on the perimeter gives Duke defensive options most teams don’t possess.

“You don’t have the ball 90 percent of the time in college. You have to find ways to do things without the ball.”

DeLaurier can be a stat-stuffer. Against Hartford he had 10 points, four rebounds, five blocks, two assists and three steals in 19 minutes, converting all five of his field-goal attempts, an effort White called “typical Javin. That’s pretty big-time.”

“Just trying to make plays, to pick things up,” DeLaurier says. “Coming off the bench, I try to up the communication. When we communicate, we play defense at a high level and when we play defense at a high level, we can compete with anyone.”

He may not be coming off the bench much anymore. He got his first start of the season last week against Yale, against whom he provided a typical performance, six points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Krzyzewski said after that game that DeLaurier was playing better than he was in Canada. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence and talking. He’s such a good athlete when he’s playing loose that we can switch that one through five. He ran the court well with good hands. I’d rather have him not become a playmaker—one time in front of our bench he tried. He needs to just grab it. But he’s doing a really good job. He’s in a really good place and he’ll just get better.”