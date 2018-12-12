Lexington Columnist: Kentucky Still Hasn’t Gotten Over The Duke Game

Remember the hype around Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas? The buzz was that it was an exceptional team and would wreak havoc on college basketball this season.

Hasn’t quite worked out that way of course.

Duke ate Kentucky alive in the season opener and in two hours reset the season for Kentucky.

The Wildcats have been trying to regain their confidence since, according to John Clay of the Lexington paper, and still haven’t done it.

The Vegas guys - the 1991 team - liked to say it ain’t the winning it’s the collecting, a motto they picked up from some tough guys in Sin City. We didn’t much like them but it’s a great phrase. Duke has been collecting ever since.

We do have one quibble with his article.

He quotes John Calipari as saying March is what matters to Kentucky basketball but that’s not true because as we know, Calipari told us some time ago that the most important day for Kentucky basketball is the day of the NBA draft.

The way things are going right now both seem like a stretch.