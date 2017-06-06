 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jay Bilas Could Have Played NFL Football

By JD King
Here’s a good Duke story we hadn’t heard: former Blue Devil and current ESPN star Jay Bilas was approached by the Washington Redskins about trying out as a wide receiver.

It makes sense.

Bilas is 6-8 and was deceptively athletic, though he likes to downplay it now. It was an idea worth exploring.

Fortunately, he was smart enough to say no and told the Duke Chronicle that “it might be interesting to try but probably not interesting enough to spend the rest of your life in traction.”

