Jayson Tatum On Duke, College Hoops & The Draft

The NBA beckons but Tatum is about to find out that the job is going to be much harder than it was in college.

By JD King

Jayson Tatum visited the Sidelines podcast and talked about his time at Duke, why college basketball was tougher than he expected and the NBA draft.

He’s good enough to go to the NBA. No one really questions that. However, if he found the college game tougher than he thought, than he’s in for a major surprise next season and it’s not just on the court.

Some people really love the NBA lifestyle and are suited to it but it’s a tough adjustment for a 19-year-old who can’t even go to most of the places his teammates go in their down time.

And as good as Tatum was at Duke, he’s going to find stunning athletes in front of him in the rotation and behind too. We often say the NBA is a meritocracy which allows for anomalies like Charles Barkely and Muggsy Bogues, but that also means that it’s extremely cut throat.

It’s a very different world than what he’s used to in other words and will be a significant adjustment.

